23-yr-old raped in Delhi on pretext of marriage, files complaint after videos sent to husband

New Delhi A case under sections 69 and 351 of the BNS has been filed. (Representative photo)

A 23-year-old woman who works at a private firm in Delhi has filed a complaint against a man she was acquainted with before her marriage, accusing him of raping her, blackmailing her with videos he recorded of her, and sending them to her husband over the past two months, police said on Friday.

Police said a case has been lodged on Tuesday under sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The alleged incident took place in New Usmanpur last year and the accused is yet to be arrested, they said.

Police said the woman met the accused at a wedding in Meerut in 2023-24. Police said the two became friends on social media and he proposed marriage to the woman.

“In July 2024, he called me to a guest house to meet him. He gave me milk cake after which I lost consciousness…I rejected him but he forced himself on me, he also took my photos and videos and threatened me. He then told me that he would marry me and there would be no problem. However, he was also threatening to leak my photos…he would call me to the same guest house using those videos as a way of blackmailing…” the FIR reads.

The woman alleged that when she asked him about marriage, he made excuses and she married another man in March this year. “However, one week after my wedding, he somehow got my husband’s number and called him. He told my husband that I was dating him. I also told my husband everything and he (the accused) apologized later…” she said in the FIR.

“But he then called my husband and sent my photos and video. My husband also made me talk to him who told me that he has only sent a few photos for now and will upload my private photos and videos on social media to ruin my life. I was scared…My husband, after this, left me at my mother’s place and now wants a divorce…” reads the FIR.

A senior police officer said the woman was raped on the pretext of marriage and the accused later blackmailed her. “We are verifying all claims. The husband has also been called. The accused will be called to join the probe,” the officer said.