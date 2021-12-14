26-year-old held for beating stepson to death in south Delhi

New Delhi: A five-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his 26-year-old stepfather in front of his mother in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar area on Sunday evening, following which police arrested him from the house the same day.

A senior police official said they received a PCR call from one of the neighbours and a team rushed to the house but was informed that the boy was already taken to the hospital.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said, “The boy was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he declared dead on arrival. The police team which reached the hospital found that there were bruises on the body.”

The police team subsequently returned to the house and arrested the suspect, identified as Gulsher, a labourer from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. Police said they have filed a case under IPC section 302 (murder).

According to police, the suspect allegedly thrashed the boy as he returned late from his grandparent’s house nearby.

Investigators said the boy’s mother was inconsolable, and kept saying that she tried to stop the alleged assault.