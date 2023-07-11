26-year-old man found stabbed to death near public toilet in south Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old lift operator was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in a room at a public toilet complex in south Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area late on Monday evening, police said.

The dead man was identified as Vikas Mahto from Bihar’s Saran district who had come to Delhi for a job (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim was identified by the police as Vikas Mahto, a native of Saran district in Bihar. Mahto worked as a lift operator at a foot overbridge at Pul Prahladpur on the Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road and lived in a room of a nearly public toilet complex managed by the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD)

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said a woman called up the police control room at 10:24pm to report “that a boy had been stabbed” near the Pul Prahladpur traffic interaction and nobody was helping him. She disconnected the call after asking for police assistance.

By the time a police team reached the spot, the victim had been shifted to a nearby private hospital by another police patrol van where doctors pronounced him brought dead. He had stab wounds on his head, left thigh and groin area. Deo said the man was shifted to a government hospital mortuary for autopsy.

At the incident spot, the police team inspected the toilet complex where the man lived and found blood in multiple places indicating that the assailant may have first attacked Vikas Mahto at his room. Among his belongings, police found a copy of his biodata and a photograph which enabled the police to identify him, the DCP said.

“We have registered a case of murder and are probing it from all angles. There was blood all around the toilet, suggesting Mehto may have been stabbed inside and that he rushed out to seek help,” the DCP added.

