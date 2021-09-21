28% households in Delhi have one or more member with flu-like symptoms: Survey

A survey carried out in the national capital has said that 28 per cent of households have one or more member showing flu-like symptoms. The survey was carried out online by LocalCircles and based on answers by 7,697 respondents.

Those who took part in the survey were asked about the number of individuals in their households currently with one or more flu-like symptoms like fever, running nose, cough, headache or body ache.

"In response, six per cent of Delhi's residents said there are currently 'four or more individuals' with flu-like symptoms. As many as 11 per cent said they have two-three individuals with similar symptoms.

"Another 11 per cent said there is only one individual with the symptoms. The majority 72 per cent of Delhi's residents surveyed said no one in their household have flu-like symptoms," the survey noted.

It added, "On an aggregate basis, 28 per cent Delhi households have one or more members who are currently down with flu-like symptoms".

The rising cases of flu are a concern amid fears of a possible third wave of the coronavirus disease. Health experts at a recent meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that as flu and Covid-19 have similar symptoms and that the Delhi government should continue vigorous testing to keep the spread of the coronavirus disease in check during the flu season.

The survey also noted that hospitals had been receiving at least 50-60 cases of viral infection cases daily, and have largely been attributing the symptoms to changing weather with extreme heat and excessive rainfall in the city.

The online platform carried out another similar survey in July in which 28 per cent respondents said that they plan to travel during August and September even as a threat of the third wave looms. More than 18,000 respondents took part in that survey. They lived in 311 districts; 68 per cent of respondents were men and the rest women.

