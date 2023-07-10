28-year-old woman checks into Delhi hotel, dies by suicide: Police

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old woman, who worked at a government dispensary in south Delhi, was found dead in a luxury hotel room in east Delhi on Sunday afternoon, police said on Monday.

Police said the woman, 28, was was in a relationship with a person and her parents were objecting to it (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said the woman was suspected to have died by suicide. Guguloth said it was learnt that the woman was in a relationship with a person, and her parents were objecting to it. “She was apparently not happy with this situation. This may have driven her to take the extreme step,” she added.

The woman left home without telling anyone on Friday and checked into the hotel for a day’s stay. On Saturday, she informed the hotel authorities that she was extending her stay for another day.

Her family, meanwhile, told the police that she left the house on Friday without informing anyone in the family. The family lodged her missing complaint at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station.

“Around 3 pm, when the hotel staff tried to contact the woman for the payment of the extended stay, there was no response from the room she was staying in. The hotel staff found the room locked from inside. They opened it using the master key and found the woman hanging from the water sprinkler in the room. Accordingly, the police station was informed about the suicide,” said the DCP.

Police said statements from her father and brother were recorded. They told the police that she left the house on Friday without informing anyone in the family and that they had lodged a missing complaint at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

