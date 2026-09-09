New Delhi, After evading law enforcement for 29 years, a 60-year-old man wanted in three criminal cases in Delhi and Rajasthan was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

29-year-long evasion ends as Delhi Police arrests wanted interstate criminal in Delhi

Delhi Police's crime branch apprehended Murari alias Ashok, a resident of Mohan Garden in Uttam Nagar, from Dwarka's Sector 14 on Tuesday, they said.

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"Permanent warrants of arrest had been issued against him in two cases and a non-bailable warrant in another," a senior police officer said.

The officer said Murari had been absconding since 1996 in a robbery-cum-theft case registered at Uchhain police station in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

His associates were convicted after the trial, while permanent NBWs were issued against him on September 19, 2013.

The Uchhain case involves allegations of robbery and assault on police officers.

In another case in Rajasthan, Murari was wanted in connection with house-breaking, trespass, and theft, involving the use of a weapon.

The third case, registered in Delhi's Ranhola, is related to an alleged attack on a police team during a raid by the police and Excise Department at his liquor godown. A large quantity of illicit liquor and two vehicles were recovered during the raid.

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{{^usCountry}} "Murari obstructed and assaulted officials performing their lawful duties, following which an NBW was issued by a Tis Hazari court. The accused had previously been involved in 18 criminal cases, including Arms Act, Excise Act, Gambling Act and various sections of the IPC," the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Murari obstructed and assaulted officials performing their lawful duties, following which an NBW was issued by a Tis Hazari court. The accused had previously been involved in 18 criminal cases, including Arms Act, Excise Act, Gambling Act and various sections of the IPC," the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

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Acting on specific information received on Tuesday regarding his movement and whereabouts, a team mounted technical and manual surveillance and intercepted him in Dwarka.

Murari belongs to Uchhain in Bharatpur and had shifted to Delhi with his brother before settling in the city. He came into contact with criminal elements and became involved in illegal liquor sale, police said.

Further legal proceedings in connection with the pending cases and warrants are underway, they added.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.