Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 2-day conclave to explore role of tech in transforming education in India
delhi news

2-day conclave to explore role of tech in transforming education in India

Organised by Hindustan Times, the Lenovo Smarter Ed Conclave will centre on the theme: Smarter Technology - The New Order of Education. It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, educators and industry experts, who will drive conversations on the future of learning and education amid a proliferation of technological innovations.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will speak on the National Education Policy 2020 and the role of technology in the future of education on Thursday. (PTI)

With the Covid-19 pandemic leading to the physical closure of educational institutes, it has become imperative to reimagine learning and align it with the innovations in digital education in the country. In line with the same goal, policymakers and thought leaders across a wide spectrum are coming together for a two-day conclave starting from Thursday, where they will delve into the role technology can play in transforming education in India.

Organised by Hindustan Times, the Lenovo Smarter Ed Conclave will centre on the theme: Smarter Technology - The New Order of Education. It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, educators and industry experts, who will drive conversations on the future of learning and education amid a proliferation of technological innovations.

The two-day conclave will touch upon the three key areas of the education sector – technology advancements in education, digital inequality, and reskilling or upskilling of the educator workforce. It will put the spotlight on the new education policy, digital divide, technology developments in education, teacher upskilling, and encourage interaction with tech decision-makers across school and higher education institutes. Those interested in attending the virtual conference can visit https://lenovosmarteredconclave.virtualeventexp.com/or scan the QR code below.

RELATED STORIES

The conclave will begin with the address of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who will speak on the National Education Policy 2020 and the role of technology in the future of education. While the managing director of Lenovo India, Shailendra Katyal, will share insights on how technology can help in bridging the digital divide, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, the minister of state for skill development, will talk about the importance of skill education and how it can be attained in the coming years.

On the second day of the conclave on Friday, IT minister Dr Chikkakalya Narayanappa Ashwath Narayan and education secretary Amit Khare will share their insights along with a line up of educators and experts.

The conclave will cover an entire gamut of issues that are pertinent to the adoption of technology in education including concerns around the emerging digital inequality and exclusion. Experts and stakeholders will also discuss the lack of infrastructure in rural India, address the gender bias in households, digital readiness of government educational institutes while offering solutions through which communities can play their part in bridging these gaps.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dengue cases in Delhi under control; govt is alert and prepared: Health minister

Court pulls up Delhi govt for ‘lethargy’ in constructing 100-bed hospital

Delhi Lt-Governor asks NTPC to ready Eco Park in Badarpur by 2022

Connect Karo-2021: Cities that work for the very young are likely to work for all, say experts
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP