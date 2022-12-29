Home / Cities / Delhi News / 2nd AAP councillor who filed papers for Delhi mayoral polls revokes candidacy

2nd AAP councillor who filed papers for Delhi mayoral polls revokes candidacy

delhi news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 12:20 AM IST

AAP councillor from Chittaranjan Park Ashu Thakur and Shalimar Bagh councillor Jalaj Kumar had filed their nomination papers for the January 6 mayoral polls on Tuesday, prompting BJP allegations of a split in the AAP

The elections s for the post of MCD Mayor and deputy mayor will be held on January 6 at the first meeting of the House. (HT Archive)
The elections s for the post of MCD Mayor and deputy mayor will be held on January 6 at the first meeting of the House. (HT Archive)
ByHT Correspondent

Two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors who had filed their nominations for the post of MCD Mayor and deputy mayor against the party’s official nominees withdrew their papers on Wednesday.

AAP councillor from Chittaranjan Park Ashu Thakur and Shalimar Bagh councillor Jalaj Kumar had filed their nomination papers for the January 6 mayoral polls on Tuesday, prompting BJP allegations of a split in the AAP.

The AAP’s official nominees -- Shelley Oberoi for Mayor and Aaley Iqbal -- had already filed their nominations for the crucial polls. The BJP has fielded Rekha Gupta and Kamal Bagdi for the two mayoral posts.

MCD municipal secretary Bhagwan Singh on Wednesday confirmed that the additional nominations by AAP councillors have been withdrawn.

Thakur rejected speculations of a rift in the party ahead of the mayoral polls, and added that they were only covering for the official nominees.

“We were covering candidates only, and after the nomination of our official Mayor and deputy mayor candidates were accepted we withdrew our nominations. We will support the official candidates of AAP in the election,” said Thakur.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that AAP’s MCD councillor group was “a divided house which will reflect in Mayor and other election results”. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “It’s clear that Ashu Thakur & Jalaj Kumar had filed their nominations of their own will. The forms for MCD election are checked by officials at the time of filing so there is no question of them being rejected later and no need for a covering candidate.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out