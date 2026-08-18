The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has reported illegal groundwater extraction in Shahdara to the area’s sub-divisional magistrate thrice this year, but no action has been taken, the board told National Green Tribunal (NGT).

(Photo for representation)

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The submission, dated August 14, was made by DJB as part of an NGT hearing in which the applicant had alleged that a facility -- that purifies water and packs into bottles and jars -- in Shahdara’s Kabool Nagar was extracting groundwater from a borewell, which has been installed without required permissions.

The applicant had also stated that since March 2025, they had issued multiple complaints to SDM Shahdara, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi deputy commissioner, district magistrate, and DJB, but no action was taken.

On May 18 this year, NGT had directed DJB to respond on the matter. In its response, DJB has stated that they had sent a letter to SDM (Shahdara) on January 23 this year, reporting on the illegal groundwater extraction and bottling activity at the factory, and had requested that action be taken against the same.

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{{^usCountry}} DJB has also stated that it carried out a fresh inspection on July 6 this year, when it found that groundwater extraction was still taking place at the site. The civic body had informed the district magistrate (north-east) the same day, requesting them to take action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DJB has also stated that it carried out a fresh inspection on July 6 this year, when it found that groundwater extraction was still taking place at the site. The civic body had informed the district magistrate (north-east) the same day, requesting them to take action. {{/usCountry}}

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“Despite the aforesaid communication, no action was taken/intimated by the office of the D.M. (North-East). DJB, therefore, issued a Reminder-2 dated 10.08.2026, reiterating its earlier communications dated 23.01.2026 and 06.07.2026, and requesting the D.M. (North-East) to take appropriate action at the earliest, with intimation to DJB,” the agency has stated in its response.

The agency has also added that its function, according to Delhi Water Board Act, is limited to inspection, verification, regulation, and reporting cases of illegal or unauthorised groundwater extraction, and that it does not have the power to lock, seal, or close an illegall borewell, which rests with the DM or the SDM of the area.