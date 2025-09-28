New Delhi, Three men were arrested for allegedly carrying out a daylight robbery of jewellery worth around ₹1.5 crore near Bharat Mandapam, following a four-day chase that included an attempt to run over a police team, officials said on Sunday. 3 held for ₹1.5 crore jewellery robbery in Delhi, cop injured during car chase

On Wednesday, two people carrying gold and silver from Chandni Chowk to Bhogal Market were intercepted by two men on a blue motorcycle near Bhairon Mandir. Pointing a gun at the one of them, the pillion rider snatched a bag containing 37.061 kg of silver, 870 grams of gold, and fled.

Police had been on the lookout for the robbers until they caught them in Karol Bagh on Sunday.

Pardeep Singh , Kaku alias Jai Malik , and Vishnu sustained minor injuries while attempting to evade arrest.

"Vishnu was first nabbed in Karol Bagh while attempting to dispose of stolen gold and silver. His interrogation led investigators to Pardeep and Kaku, who were intercepted in a car near Khajoori Khas Flyover after a high-speed chase," Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan said.

The duo allegedly tried to run over the raiding team, injuring Assistant Sub-Inspector Parmod, but were overpowered following a struggle.

On September 28, during CCTV analysis in the Karol Bagh area, a secret informer revealed that one suspect linked to the robbery was attempting to sell robbed gold and silver articles to traders in Karol Bagh.

"Accordingly, a raiding party was formed and the team reached near Chhote Lal Pan Bhandar, Dori Walan, Gurudwara Road, Delhi, where the informer identified Vishnu.

"When the police team approached he attempted to flee but fell after running about 200 metres, sustained minor injuries, and was apprehended by Constable Manish," he said.

Initially, he gave evasive replies but later confessed that on September 24, his associate Pardeep along with his co-accused had committed a major robbery near Bhairon Mandir.

A case was registered at Tilak Marg police station and handed over to the Central District Special Staff for investigation.

Multiple teams were formed under the supervision of senior officers and deployed extensive CCTV analysis, human intelligence and technical surveillance. "After a four-day chase across Delhi-NCR, three accused were apprehended and most of the stolen property recovered," he said.

Subsequent searches led to the recovery of 37.061 kg silver, 200 grams of pure gold, and ₹1.86 lakh cash. Police also seized the car, a scooter in which the money was concealed, the motorcycle used in the crime, and the clothes worn by the accused during the robbery.

Pardeep Singh has a history of violent crime with cases registered at Crime Branch, Gulabi Bagh and Laxmi Nagar police stations. The gang's fourth associate, identified as Pardeep alias Golu, is absconding and efforts are on to trace him. Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.