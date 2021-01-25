3 held for stabbing man to death in Southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur

Delhi Police has arrested three men for allegedly stabbing a man to death in south-west Delhi’s Sagarpur area last Thursday. Senior police officers said the trio tried to rob the man and killed him when he resisted and tried to raise the alarm.

The arrested men have been identified as Sonu Bahadur, 30, originally from Nepal, who works as driver with a courier company. Bahadur was released from jail about three or four months ago, after he was arrested in a case of armed robbery in Janakpuri. The other two were identified as Harender , 36, who was also involved in the Janakpuri robbery, and Rakesh Rawat, 29.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Ingit Pratap Singh said a body was found with multiple stab wounds last Thursday near a drain in Nasirpur area. “The dead man was later identified as Sandeep, a resident of Mahavir Enclave Part 2. A case of murder was registered to probe the killing,” Singh said.

The DCP said during the probe, technical surveillance was used and several suspects were questioned. “After hours of investigation, the police team managed to zero in on three suspects who were last spotted with the deceased. They were identified as Sonu Bahadur, Harender and Rakesh Rawat , all from Palam area. A search was conducted and all three were arrested,” the officer said.

Singh said during interrogation, the three men admitted to killing Sandeep. “They said on Thursday, spotting the man alone, they caught hold of him to rob him but when he resisted and tried to scream for help, they stabbed him and fled with his bag. Harender further disclosed that the same day, he had also robbed another man of his mobile phone in Sagarpur,” the DCP said.