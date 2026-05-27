Three people were injured, one of them critically, in two separate building fires in outer Delhi’s Vijay Vihar and west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar between Monday night and Tuesday morning, officials said. A total of 24 people, including the injured, were rescued from the multi-storey buildings.

3 injured in 2 separate fire cases in Delhi

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A 42-year-old man suffered nearly 85% burns in the Subhash Nagar fire and was stated to be critical, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and police officials said.

At around 7.06 am on Tuesday, DFS received a call about a fire at a house in Vijay Vihar Phase-2. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, where the fire had broken out in electric cables, causing bursting sounds, officials said.

At least 23 people were trapped on the upper floors of the five-storey building. Some were on balconies, others on the terrace. One person had been rescued by neighbours before firemen arrived, a DFS official said. The fire was doused within an hour.

“The fire was in 18 electric meters, apart from three scooters, two motorcycles and a bicycle parked on the ground floor of the ground-plus-four-storey building. Our firemen used a long ladder to rescue 22 people. Two suffered injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital,” the official added.

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{{^usCountry}} In the second fire on Monday night, a PNG pipeline blast triggered a blaze at a four-storey building in Subhash Nagar around 10.22 pm, DFS officials said. Three fire tenders were rushed and the fire was brought under control by 11.10 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the second fire on Monday night, a PNG pipeline blast triggered a blaze at a four-storey building in Subhash Nagar around 10.22 pm, DFS officials said. Three fire tenders were rushed and the fire was brought under control by 11.10 pm. {{/usCountry}}

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“The blast occurred and the fire spread to the ground and three upper floors. One occupant, Vijay Kumar, 42, sustained 85% burns. He was rescued and admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital,” a fire official said.