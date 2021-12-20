3 mohalla clinic doctors sacked over children’s deaths, says Satyendar Jain

Weeks after three children died allegedly after consuming a cough medicine, the Delhi government on Monday terminated the services of three separate mohalla clinic doctors in the city who prescribed it and ordered an inquiry into the matter, state health minister Satyendar Jain said. Jain further that the Delhi government has written to the Delhi Medical Council to investigate the matter.

“The Delhi government has taken strict action on the unfortunate death of three children at Delhi’s Kalawati Saran Hospital. The Delhi government has de-empanelled the services of three doctors and ordered an inquiry into the matter. Apart from this, the Delhi government has also written a letter to the Delhi Medical Council to investigate and report immediately. Along with this, the Delhi government has also constituted an inquiry committee under the leadership of CDMO (chief district medical officer) Dr Geeta. The committee has been directed to submit its report within seven days,” he said.

According to documents seen by HT, the children were prescribed a drug, Dextramethorphan, which is not recommended for their age.

On December 7, Dr Sunil Kumar of the Directorate General Health Services (DGHS), under the Union health ministry, wrote to the Delhi director of health services, Dr Nutan Mundeja, stating that the hospital witnessed a total of 16 drug poisoning cases, of which three died. The drug, Dextromethorphan, which allegedly led to the deaths, is given for relief from dry cough.

“In reference to the subject cited above, it is hereby informed 16 cases of Dextramethorphan poisoning was reported in Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital, New Delhi, out of which three children expired... These children were prescribed the Dextramethorphan drug by mohalla clinics of Delhi government and the drug is strictly not recommended for paediatric age children,” read the letter.

“It is requested that DGHS, Delhi government, may issue a notice to all dispensaries/mohalla clinic under your jurisdiction so as not to prescribe Dextromethorphan for children less than four years of age and also suggest withdrawing the Dextromethorphan drug manufactured by Omega Pharma in larger public interest,” it further stated.