3 Prince Teotia gang members held after encounter in south Delhi; 2 injured

New Delhi, Three alleged members of the Prince Teotia gang, including a notorious criminal wanted in a recent extortion-linked firing case, were arrested following an exchange of fire with police in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar area, officials said on Saturday.

Three alleged members of the Prince Teotia gang, including a notorious criminal wanted in a recent extortion-linked firing case, were arrested following an exchange of fire with police

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The accused were identified as Rakesh , Sonu and Bharat Jatav . Rakesh and Sonu sustained bullet injuries to their legs during the encounter and were admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

According to police, the trio was wanted in connection with a recent extortion and firing case registered at the Saket police station. The case was lodged on the complaint of a Lado Sarai resident who had allegedly been receiving extortion calls and threats from Rakesh.

On June 1, two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly fired multiple rounds outside the complainant's residence to terrorise him and continued issuing threats thereafter, police said.

During the investigation, technical surveillance, CCTV footage analysis and local intelligence established the involvement of Rakesh and Sonu, who had been absconding since the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting on specific information that Rakesh, Sonu and Bharat would be travelling through the Birla Vidya Niketan Marg area with illegal firearms, the police laid a trap near Machhi Market Road in Pushp Vihar during the intervening night of June 5 and 6. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on specific information that Rakesh, Sonu and Bharat would be travelling through the Birla Vidya Niketan Marg area with illegal firearms, the police laid a trap near Machhi Market Road in Pushp Vihar during the intervening night of June 5 and 6. {{/usCountry}}

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At around 12.20 am, the suspects were spotted riding a black motorcycle without a registration number. When police signalled them to stop, they allegedly attempted to flee and opened indiscriminate fire at the police team.

Police said the accused fired around six rounds during the encounter. A bullet allegedly fired by Rakesh struck the bulletproof jacket of Head Constable Sandeep Dhayal, preventing what could have been a serious injury.

Another round was fired towards Head Constable Arvind, but he escaped unhurt, officials said.

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The police retaliated in self-defence, during which Rakesh and Sonu sustained gunshot injuries to their legs and were overpowered. Bharat was apprehended after being disarmed, police said.

Rakesh is an active "bad character" of the Ambedkar Nagar police station and an alleged member of the Prince Teotia gang. He has previously been involved in 11 criminal cases, including cases of attempt to murder, illegal possession of arms and other offences, police said.

Sonu has previously been involved in two criminal cases, including a murder case registered at the Saket police station, while Bharat has a criminal record in an Arms Act case, officials said.

Police recovered two semi-automatic pistols, believed to include the weapons used in the Saket firing incident, seven live cartridges, six empty cartridges, three mobile phones, and a stolen motorcycle allegedly used in the commission of crimes.

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The arrests have helped police solve two cases registered at the Saket police station, including the recent extortion and firing incidents, officials said.

A separate case relating to the encounter, possession of illegal firearms and the recoveries has been registered at Saket police station. Investigators are also probing the involvement of the accused in other criminal activities and trying to identify additional members of the Prince Teotia gang and its alleged extortion network.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.