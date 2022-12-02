‘30,000 security officials, night patrolling’: Delhi readies for MCD poll| Top 5

With just two days left for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, preparations in the national capital are in full swing. Adequate security arrangements have been put in place for the polling. A total of 30,000 security personnel will be stationed at various polling booths with a higher concentration at those marked as critical or located in sensitive locations, Superintendent of Police SP Hooda told news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Home guards and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel will also be deployed along with Delhi Police personnel, Hooda said, adding that night patrolling is underway to ensure peaceful elections in Delhi.

Also read | Criminal cases against 10% candidates in Delhi municipal poll fray: ADR report

Here are five points on elections of the Municipal Corporation in the national capital:

1) Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have fielded candidates for all 250 wards, while the Congress will contest 247 seats. This will be the first municipal election in the national capital after the delimitation of wards.

2) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday informed that the rail services on all the Lines would start from 4 am at terminal stations with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am, the usual time of kicking off the daily operations, ANI reported. After that, the metro will run as per the regular Sunday timetable throughout the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3) The alcohol sale in Delhi has been restricted for three days, marked 'Dry days' from today. The ban will be imposed from 5.30pm, the time and day the civic polls campaign ends till the day of voting. Following this, the ban will be imposed again on December 7, when the counting will take place.

4) The State Election Commission has deployed 493 micro observers at sensitive and hypersensitive polling locations in Delhi. These micro observers will remain stationed at these locations throughout the polling day and keep a close watch on the proceedings at the booths.

5) The votes will be counted on December 7, and 1,349 candidates are contesting the election.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON