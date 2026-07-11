The Delhi Drugs Control Department on Thursday seized 31,700 oxytocin injections — a critical drug used during childbirth and postpartum haemorrhage — that were “poorly stored” at a pharmaceutical firm in Patparganj Industrial Area, officials said.

31,000+ ‘poorly’ stored oxytocin injections seized in Delhi

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to department officials, the seizure followed input that several pharmaceutical distributors in the city were not storing the drug at the prescribed cold-chain temperature.

The inspecting team found that the firm had stored Oxywin (oxytocin injection IP 5 IU/ml) at room temperature instead of the mandated range of 2°C to 8°C, officials said.

“If the product is stored at room temperature, its efficacy is completely lost. It endangers public health and violates Rule 65 (17) of the Drugs Rules, 1945. Subsequently, we seized the drug,” an official, who did not wish to be named, said.

The official added that the stock had reportedly been procured from a firm in UP’s Bareilly in May 2026 and had remained under the same conditions since its receipt.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said they collected details of quantities already supplied from the batch to facilitate stop-sale and recall directions wherever necessary. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said they collected details of quantities already supplied from the batch to facilitate stop-sale and recall directions wherever necessary. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“We have also informed all distributors that these inspections will continue, and strict action will be taken if distributors are found not storing the drugs as per the rules,” the official added.

Oxytocin is a critical medicine used during childbirth to induce labour and prevent excessive bleeding after delivery. The latest seizure follows a similar action last month when the Delhi Drugs Control Department seized 2,675 ampoules of oxytocin injection IP 5 IU/ml from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after receiving information that the batch was allegedly “not of standard quality” and did not contain synthetic oxytocin. That seizure formed part of a wider crackdown on oxytocin supplies following reports of quality concerns linked to batches supplied in other states.