31-cr auditorium to be built in Manesar

Gurugram Built as an industrial township, Manesar has been lacking public recreational spaces, residents say. (HT Archive)

Manesar is soon set to get a cultural hub, including a state-of-the-art 550-seater auditorium and other amenities, on 1.27 acres in Nakhrola village, the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) said, adding that commissioner Ayush Sinha has reviewed the detailed project report and forwarded it for final approval.

The facility, which will include a library, an exhibition centre, a 50-seater conference hall and two 15-seater meeting rooms, is expected to cost ₹31 crore, officials said.

The plan was welcomed by residents, who say the region is in dire need of such infrastructure. “There is presently no such facility in the vicinity, and for most events or cultural programmes, residents have to travel all the way to Gurugram or even Delhi,” said Praveen Malik, president of The Rising (SARE) Homes RWA in Sector 92. “An auditorium with dedicated space for exhibitions and community engagement will be a big step forward for Manesar.”

The facility is expected to serve as a key venue for local events, seminars, exhibitions, and training sessions, to foster cultural and educational engagement across the city, the corporation said. Officials expressed confidence that the project will not only meet current community needs but also set a benchmark for civic infrastructure in Manesar.

Commissioner Sinha said that developmental projects focused on public welfare will be prioritised in the region. He directed the engineering wing to identify and prepare a list of public utilities, such as an all-weather swimming pool, a working women’s hostel, and a sports complex, among others. “These should be amenities that directly benefit the local population,” he said.

Providing more details about the upcoming facility, executive engineer Mandeep Singh said the auditorium will feature modern infrastructure and ample public space. The site will accommodate parking for 100 vehicles. The library will span 220 square metres with a seating capacity of 100, while the exhibition centre will cover 2,700 square feet and also seat 100 people.