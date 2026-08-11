A 31-year-old man was killed allegedly after being run over by a crane in west Delhi’s Mayapuri on Saturday evening, police said on Monday. The crane driver had been arrested and the machinery were seized.

31-yr-old run over by crane in west Delhi, driver arrested

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The victim was identified as Rahul, who worked as a labourer and lived with his family in slums in the area, police said.

The accident happened around 7.30pm at C-76 slums three-way intersection in Mayapuri. According to Ramrati, victim’s sister-in-law, he was walking back home after meeting a relative, when the crane that hit and crushed him under its wheels.

Police received a call about the incident on Saturday night. The call said a man who had been run over was lying on the road. When a police team reached the accident spot, they learnt that the man had already succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to any hospital.

“Accordingly, a case of rash driving and death by negligence was registered. The crane driver, Dharam Dev,49, was arrested and subsequently released on bail. The crane bearing Haryana’s registration number was seized,” added Swami.

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{{^usCountry}} The FIR was registered on a complaint by Rahul’s sister-in-law Ramrati, who alleged that the crane driver had fled the scene with the vehicle after the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR was registered on a complaint by Rahul’s sister-in-law Ramrati, who alleged that the crane driver had fled the scene with the vehicle after the accident. {{/usCountry}}