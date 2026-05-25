31-yr-old runs with knife stuck in his back after stabbing, dies

A 31-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in north Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy on Saturday night after an argument over some boys’ behaviour, police said, adding that a 20-year-old man has been arrested.

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According to police, the victim was identified as Naryana Dutt, a resident of Prahaladpur colony while the arrested accused is Suraj. Police received a call at around 9pm about a man being stabbed multiple times.

After the attack, the victim tried to escape and ran away to save himself, but could not go too far as a knife was lodged in his back. A purported video of the incident was also circulated on social media showing Dutt sitting on the road with multiple stab wounds and a knife lodged in his back. Passersby tried to hold him as others started making calls to police for help.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh said, “A team was rushed to the spot and later to MV hospital where Dutt was found admitted. He was undergoing treatment. Doctors told us that he had stab injuries and was declared unfit for statement. During inspection of CCTV cameras near the spot, three persons were seen assaulting him.”

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{{^usCountry}} Police initially lodged a case of attempted murder and started looking for the three people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police initially lodged a case of attempted murder and started looking for the three people. {{/usCountry}}

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However, later on Saturday, Dutt was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment but he was declared brought dead, said the police.

A case of murder was filed. A senior police officer said, “Dutt was an autorickshaw driver. He had left home for work but was waylaid by a group of young men near Mahadev Chowk. They stabbed him multiple times. When he tried to run away, they lodged a knife in his back.”

His family told police that Dutt had some issues with local boys over their behaviour. They had argued several times in the past. The family alleged the accused ganged up for the murder because Dutt had scolded them.

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Police said Suraj was held on Sunday and he is being interrogated about the motive behind the murder and sequence of events.

Dutt had more than 5-6 stab and other injuries, said the police. He is survived by his parents, wife and their two children.