32-year-old man lynched at Shahdara Railway Station

New Delhi

Officers at the scene said that the attackers boarded the train after the assault and attempted to escape. (HT photo)

A 32-year-old man died in an assault by a group of fellow passengers at the Shahdara Railway Station around 6am on Saturday, as an argument over boarding the Yoga Express on Platform No. 3 turned violent, and he collapsed, according to the Delhi Police’s railway unit.

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Officers at the scene said that the attackers boarded the train after the assault and attempted to escape, but were apprehended at the Muzaffarnagar Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh and brought to Delhi for questioning. The names of the accused were not made public as the police were ascertaining their ages.

Deputy commissioner of police (railways) B Bharat Reddy said that the Old Delhi Railway Station (ODRS) police station received information about the scuffle in which a man, Pankaj Dhama, of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, was injured. “Dhama was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} A video clip of the scuffle went viral on social media later in the day, showing the man collapsing on the platform. The 52-second clip shows the man being surrounded by passengers and a railway protection force (RPF) constable is seen trying to rescue him, but to no avail. The RPF and another person are seen pulling the man away from the train stationed at the platform, the clip shows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video clip of the scuffle went viral on social media later in the day, showing the man collapsing on the platform. The 52-second clip shows the man being surrounded by passengers and a railway protection force (RPF) constable is seen trying to rescue him, but to no avail. The RPF and another person are seen pulling the man away from the train stationed at the platform, the clip shows. {{/usCountry}}

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HT couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the clip.

Dhama worked as a security guard at Indraprastha Metro station in Delhi and he was returning home after completing his night shift duty.

A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that Dhama was standing at the doorstep of a coach of the Yoga Express, allegedly blocking the entry of other passengers. A group of eight people, mostly teenagers, allegedly scolded him for blocking the entry and an argument broke out between them.

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“They allegedly punched and kicked Dhama, causing him to collapse,” the officer said.

Dhama is survived by his parents, wife and two children, aged 5 and 3.

His 61-year-old father, Rajendra Dhama, said that his son had been working as a security guard with the Metro in Delhi for the past 13 years. He was an employee of a company outsourced by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

“An RPF constable is visible in the viral video clip. Not only did he fail to stop the attackers from beating up my son, but he also made no effort to rush him to the hospital. My son would have survived had he received timely medical attention. I want justice from the Indian Railways,” said Rajender.

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Northern Railway’s chief public relations officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said, “According to information received so far, a man died today at Delhi’s Shahdara railway station following a dispute between two passengers. At the time of the incident, a government railway police constable separated both parties. Thereafter, the injured person, who had fallen unconscious, was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police have taken the accused into custody. Legal proceedings are underway.”

A DMRC official, who asked not to be named, said that since guards deployed at Metro stations are under third party agencies, the department was trying to get details about the victim.