Delhi: 1 killed, another injured as car rams into goods carrier in Shastri Park

A 32-year-old PWD worker died, and another person was injured after a car rammed into a goods carrier parked near Yudhishthir Setu in Shastri Park area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to an FIR lodged at the Shastri Park police station, they received a call around 1.48 am about a speeding Mahindra Thar jeep hitting the goods carrier from behind, pushing it over the road’s divider.

Sohan, a resident of Shalimar Village in Delhi and the owner-driver of the goods vehicle, was installing sign indicator notice boards on a pole on the divider when the incident took place.

“He was crushed by the ‘Chota Hathi’ goods carrier and died on the spot,” the FIR stated.

Both the vehicles were severely damaged, and the driver of the car was also injured. The vehicles have been towed away from the scene.

“The driver of the Thar jeep has not been arrested so far. Further investigation is in progress,” the police said.

