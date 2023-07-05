Accountant resists robbery in northwest Delhi, shot on both legs

A 33-year-old man was allegedly shot in both his legs by unidentified men after he refused to let go of his bag containing cash in north-west Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place on Monday evening, police said, adding that the victim is out of danger.

Police said the victim is out of danger. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The three suspects, however, eventually escaped with his bag containing a little over ₹1 lakh, police said.

A case of robbery was registered at Subhash Place police station, but the suspects remained unidentified and on the run until Tuesday evening, said Jeetender Meena, DCP(northwest).

“We have formed multiple teams to crack the case. We are working on certain leads we have developed so far,” Meena said on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, Ritesh, works as an accountant for a firm dealing in chemicals whose office is in Netaji Subhash Place. He told police that he often carries cash to and from work.

Police said the incident took place around 9.30pm while Ritesh was returning home to Saraswati Vihar on his scooter. “Three people, who were trailing him, intercepted his scooter and asked him to part with his bag at gunpoint,” the DCP said. However, Ritesh refused to let go, and continued to latch on to the bag despite a scuffle, said the police. The robbers allegedly threatened to shoot him if he did not let go of the bag, but he refused. One of the suspects then allegedly fired three rounds at him, two of which hit both his legs, said an investigator. Ritesh finally let go of the bag and the suspects rode away with it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When police responded to a call, they found a bleeding Ritesh seated next to his scooter at the spot. He was rushed to a hospital and his statement was recorded. A case was then registered. Police checked CCTV footages to conclude that he was being followed by the suspects.

“We are also probing the role of people known to him,” said the DCP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON