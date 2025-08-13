33-yr-old advocate dies by suicide in Lajpat Nagar

A 33-year-old advocate died after allegedly jumping from the roof of a four-storey building in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A note was recovered, in which he mentioned no one is responsible for his death. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police were informed at around 1.20pm about a man who fell from the terrace. When police reached the spot, the man was unresponsive.

Police said that a handwritten note, purportedly left by the man and later identified by his wife, was recovered from his pocket. In it, he cited depression as the reason for taking his life, the officer added.

The man worked as an advocate with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), police said. His body was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for post-mortem examination.