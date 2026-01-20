34 poles, transformers behind congestion on PWD roads: Data

The Delhi government has said it has identified 34 electricity poles and transformers causing road congestion, with nine of these already shifted to alternative sites, data shared in the Delhi assembly showed. A total of 25 more such obstructions are in various stages of shifting. (HT PHOTO)

The government said the road-owning agency, the Public Works Department (PWD), carry out on-ground surveys with the power distribution companies to shift such obstructions, officials said.

Out of the remaining 25 obstructions,15 have been identified on Chhattarpur’s SSN marg, two are impacting traffic movement on Aurobindo Marg and three on the Najafgarh main road.

The reply, filed by Vikas Pandey, deputy secretary, power department, in the winter assembly session, said nine such pillars/transformers have already been shifted, including the Pushta road at Laxmi Nagar, the Pusta road on Wazirabad, J&K PKT road at Dilshad Garden and the PPG road at Mayur Vihar Phase-1.

“A total of 25 more such obstructions are in various stages of shifting,” the reply stated.

All the 25 roads come under the PWD, which maintains Delhi’s roads which are 60 feet wide or more.

For Najafgarh, a letter has been written to the PWD for an on-ground survey. On Aurobindo Marg, inspection was already completed, however, no space has been identified to shift the transformers, the reply added.

Similarly, while the on-ground exercise at SSN Marg was completed, no alternative space has been found yet, it stated.In east Delhi, lack of alternate space to shift the obstructions is an issue, the reply said, adding that the PWD has not been able to provide land yet.

The Delhi Traffic Police had flagged one such obstruction all the way back in 2019-20 in east Babarpur which is yet to be shifted.

The discom BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) – part of BSES – has 0.32 million poles and 7,596 transformers under its jurisdiction. BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) has 0.14 million poles and 2,122 transformers. Meanwhile, Tata Power DDL has 0.25 million poles and 24,986 transformers under its jurisdiction, the reply added.