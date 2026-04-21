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34-year-old man dies in custody at Jahangirpuri police station, kin cry foul

A 34-year-old man died in police custody in Delhi, with family alleging torture. Police cite dehydration; post-mortem to determine exact cause.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 04:40 am IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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A 34-year-old man died in mysterious circumstances while in custody at Jahangirpuri police station in north-west Delhi early Monday, with his family alleging “custodial torture”. Police refuted the allegation and said a preliminary medical examination indicated the cause of death as “dehydration”.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“It has also been learnt that the deceased was in a weakened condition, suffering from illness, and had a history of substance abuse. According to his family members, he had been consuming alcohol continuously for the past few days. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after a post-mortem examination. Inquest proceedings are being conducted as per law,” said deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Akanksha Yadav.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Anish, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy in north-west Delhi. Anish assisted his father, Mohammad Anwar, in his wholesale fruit business at the Azadpur fruit and vegetable market.

Sharing the sequence of events leading to Anish’s death, DCP Yadav said that during night patrol duty, personnel from Jahangirpuri police station noticed a man moving in a suspicious manner. He was picked up and brought to the police station around 3.30am for verification and further inquiry.

“As the friend fled, leaving Anish behind, the policemen became suspicious and brought him to the police station. We don’t know what happened to him at the station. Since he died in police custody, a fair investigation should be conducted to ascertain how he died. We suspect he was assaulted. All we want is justice and action against personnel if there was any foul play,” Salim said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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