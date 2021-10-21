34-year-old stages robbery to dupe employer of 5 lakh, 2 arrested

New Delhi: The city police on Thursday said they had arrested a 34-year-old man and his cousin for allegedly cooking up a fake robbery claim near Burari flyover in north Delhi’s Wazirabad to steal ₹5 lakh belonging to his employer on Monday evening.

Police said the suspects, Deepak and Aslam, both having previous criminal records, allegedly planned the fake robbery as they wanted funds to start a business of a packaged water plant. They were arrested on Wednesday and ₹4.92 lakh of the money was recovered from them.

Police said the money belonged to Rajeev Bansal, a businessman from northeast Delhi’s Seelampur, who has also been booked for not conducting a police verification of his employee.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that on Monday, Wazirabad police station received information regarding a robbery near Burari flyover. The complainant, Deepak, alleged that two persons on a bike robbed him of his mobile phone and ₹5 lakh while he was riding his scooter to Bansal’s office in Seelampur. Deepak told the police that the robbers had thrown red chilli powder in his eyes.

“Our team visited the spot but did not find any traces of red chilli powder. We questioned Deepak and found discrepancies in his statements. After collecting enough evidence, we confronted Deepak. He broke down and confessed to making up the robbery story. His interrogation led to the arrest of his cousin Aslam and the recovery of ₹4.92 lakh,” added DCP Kalsi.

A senior police officer associated with the probe said that Deepak was working with Bansal “for the last six years”.

“He was previously involved in two similar cases of breach of trust and theft. It has come to our notice that his employer had not got Deepak’s police verification done, despite verification of tenants and servants (employees) being mandatory in Delhi. We have booked the employer under Indian Penal Code’s section 188 for defying the police order,” said a senior police officer, associated with the probe.

