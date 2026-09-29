35-year-old stabs wife to death in SW Delhi

A 35-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 30-year-old wife to death in southwest Delhi’s Palam on Sunday, police said, adding that the accused is currently on the run.

The accused is currently on the run (Photo for representation)

According to DCP (southwest) Amit Goel, the incident took place at around 4.50pm on Sunday in JJ Colony in Sector 7, Dwarka. “At 4.49 pm, a PCR call regarding stabbing of a woman near Kali Mata Mandir, JJ Colony, was received. The injured woman was taken to IG Hospital, where she was declared dead. A case of murder has been registered on the statement of an eyewitness. Pradeep is the accused and efforts are underway to apprehend him,” the DCP said.

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Police said Pradeep worked as a drummer and also ran a biryani shop in the locality. The victim suspected that Pradeep was having a relationship with another woman and on Sunday, she allegedly went to his shop after learning that Pradeep was there with the woman. Police said the wife saw Pradeep with another woman at the shop, following which an argument broke out.

During the altercation, Pradeep allegedly took a butcher’s knife and attacked his wife, stabbing her multiple times in the chest and neck, investigators said, adding that he fled after the incident. Police are looking for him.