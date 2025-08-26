Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
35-yr-old tailor held for killing woman over money, held

ByJignasa Sinha
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 03:24 am IST

According to police, the woman's mother reported her missing and her body was discovered with multiple injuries on Saturday.

A 35-year-old tailor has been arrested for allegedly killing a 22-year-old woman and dumping her body near a drain in southwest Delhi’s Dabri on Saturday, police said. The accused was allegedly stalking the woman and killed her over a monetary dispute.

According to police, the woman’s mother reported her missing and her body was discovered with multiple injuries on Saturday. She worked in a factory in the locality and lived with her mother, police said.

“CCTV footage showed that the woman entered a building with the accused Mohammad Saleem on the night she went missing. The accused was seen later leaving the same building with a sack. A case of murder was registered and the accused in the footage was identified,” said the DCP.

“The deceased and the accused knew each other and used to meet sometimes. The accused owed her some money. When she pushed him for it, he refused to pay her and strangled her to death,” an investigator said.

He was arrested from his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi.

News / Cities / Delhi / 35-yr-old tailor held for killing woman over money, held
