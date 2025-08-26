35-yr-old tailor held for killing woman over money, held
According to police, the woman’s mother reported her missing and her body was discovered with multiple injuries on Saturday.
A 35-year-old tailor has been arrested for allegedly killing a 22-year-old woman and dumping her body near a drain in southwest Delhi’s Dabri on Saturday, police said. The accused was allegedly stalking the woman and killed her over a monetary dispute.
According to police, the woman’s mother reported her missing and her body was discovered with multiple injuries on Saturday. She worked in a factory in the locality and lived with her mother, police said.
“CCTV footage showed that the woman entered a building with the accused Mohammad Saleem on the night she went missing. The accused was seen later leaving the same building with a sack. A case of murder was registered and the accused in the footage was identified,” said the DCP.
“The deceased and the accused knew each other and used to meet sometimes. The accused owed her some money. When she pushed him for it, he refused to pay her and strangled her to death,” an investigator said.
He was arrested from his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.