36-year-old butcher held for rape and murder of 8-year-old girl in Delhi
A 36-year-old man, a butcher by profession, was arrested on Monday on charges of abducting, raping, and killing an eight-year-old girl, whose decomposed body was recovered from Yamuna Khadar behind Raj Ghat in central Delhi on August 18, a fortnight after she went missing from her near her slum residence, police said
A 36-year-old man, a butcher by profession, was arrested on Monday on charges of abducting, raping, and killing an eight-year-old girl, whose decomposed body was recovered from Yamuna Khadar behind Raj Ghat in central Delhi on August 18, a fortnight after she went missing from her near her slum residence, police said.
Explaining the motive for the crime, officers said the girl had allegedly found him in a “compromising position” with her mother a day before the crime.
After raping the girl, the arrested suspect, identified as Rizwan alias Badshah, allegedly took a butcher’s knife to her throat and then disfigured her face to mask her identity and prevent detection of the crime. However, after recovering the girl’s decomposed body from the bushes, a 50-member police team scanned several CCTV cameras and questioned over 200 people living in and around Yamuna Khadar to finally zero in on Rizwan and nab him on Monday, said a senior police officer, asking not to be named.
On Monday, Delhi Commission for Women’s (DCW’s) chief Swati Maliwal took cognizance of the crime and issued a notice to deputy commissioner of police (central), seeking a detailed action taken report in the matter, copies of the autopsy reports, first information report (FIR), complaints received and details of the arrested person.
The police are now probing the role of the girl’s mother and trying to ascertain if she was aware of Rizwan’s plan to rape and kill her daughter. The butcher’s knife that Rizwan used in the crime was recovered following his interrogation. Rizwan originally belongs to Bihar but has been living in Delhi for the past 20 years. He was working at a meat shop in Chandni Mahal area and lived on the pavements or in local mosques, the police said.
DCP (central) Shweta Chauhan said on August 5, the girl’s father filed her missing complaint and reported that she was last seen sleeping in the jhuggi with his wife and three other children. He noticed her missing around 4am. While efforts were on to trace the girl, on August 18, two herders spotted the decomposed body of a minor girl at Yamuna Khadar and informed the police.
The body was identified as that of the girl by her parents going by her clothes.
Explaining the delay in finding the body, the police said around the time of the crime, it was raining heavily in the area and the drain near the crime scene was overflowing. The body of the girl got submerged in the swamp and it was only when the waters receded that the body became visible and the herders spotted it, police said.
“The autopsy reports that came on Monday confirmed that the girl was raped before being killed. Accordingly, the sections of rape and murder were added to the FIR,” said DCP Chauhan, adding that 50 personnel were tasked to crack the case and nab the suspect.
Through human intel and after questioning of over 200 persons, the police learnt that a local butcher named Rizwan frequented the girl’s jhuggi and used to befriend her by buying her candy. They checked on Rizwan’s movements and found that he was seen around Yamuna Khadar on the day the girl went missing.
“We caught Rizwan and he admitted to the crime during questioning. Rizwan revealed that he was intimate with the girl’s mother and was friendly with the girl when he visited their jhuggi. He disclosed that the girl had found him in a compromising position with her mother. He feared that she may tell her father about it and decided to kill her,” DCP Chauhan said.
On the night before the crime, the DCP said, Rizwan consumed alcohol and a narcotic substance, and waited for the girl and her family members to sleep. He then abducted the sleeping girl and took her to a secluded place nearly a kilometre away in Yamuna Khadar, raped her and killed her, she said.
-
Auto driver’s body with injury marks, fractured arm found in Ludhiana
Panic gripped Barota road on Monday morning after residents noticed the dead body of a man lying in an auto near Sidhwan Canal. The deceased's half-naked body was lying in a pool of blood. The team found multiple head injuries on the victim's head. One of his arms was also found broken. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem. The victim, Bajinder alias Sonu Kumar, 35, of Mohalla Gobindsar, Shimlapuri's mobile phone and the auto's battery were found missing.
-
XEN among 2 Panjab University officials awarded 4-year jail in bribe case
After a trial of 12 years in a corruption case, the special court of Central Bureau of Investigation has awarded four years' jail to Satish Kumar Paddam, 56, the then executive engineer of Panjab University, Chandigarh, and sub-divisional engineer at the varsity, 71, Nand Lal Kaushal. The judge CBI court, special judge, Jagjit Singh, observed that the disease of corruption is rampant and eating into the society like a termite.
-
Chandigarh sets 25km/h speed limit outside educational institutes, hospitals
The UT administrator had fixed a maximum speed limit of 25km/h for all vehicles around schools, higher educational institutions and hospitals in Chandigarh. As per the notification issued by transport secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav on Monday, the UT engineering department will install signages, specifying the speed limit, at the entry and exit points of these institutions as per Indian Road Congress standards and in consultation with the Chandigarh traffic police.
-
Chandigarh hops on the EV lane with seed money to subsidise buyers
The UT's electric vehicle policy is all set to be rolled out by month-end with the finance department creating a corpus of Rs 5 crore, to be used to fund subsidies for buyers. “The finance department has allocated a token amount of Rs 5 crore in UT budgetary allocation. Though the amount is less than the estimated requirement, it paves way for creation of the EV Fund,” said an UT official.
-
Will be disaster to establish waste mgmt plant on forest land at Panchkula’s Jhuriwala village: Central panel
A central committee has deemed that it will be a “disaster” to set up an integrated municipal solid waste management facility (IMSWM) at Jhuriwala village by clearing a natural forest and declared that the site proposed by the Panchkula MC is unfit for the project. A latest order of the Supreme Court declaring a 1-km radius of all protected areas as eco-sensitive zones makes this area unfit for the facility, the panel observed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics