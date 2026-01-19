A 36-year-old rickshaw puller was allegedly beaten to death with a wooden log following an altercation which took place in an inebriated condition in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony on Saturday, police said on Sunday. 36-yr-old rickshaw puller killed during spat in east Delhi, 1 held

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said that the incident came to light at 9.49 pm on Saturday, when a PCR call was received at Geeta Colony police station reporting that a man was lying injured in a pool of blood along the roadside near the boundary wall of SKV No. 1 School, opposite an IDFC Bank, in Gandhi Nagar.

The visiting police team found the man with a severe head injury. He was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital but declared dead on arrival. The deceased was identified as Danua (single name), also known as Lalbati, originally from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. He worked as a rickshaw puller and also used to make earthen pitchers, police said.

During investigation, police said, a 62-year-old Khushi Ram, who runs a roadside eatery near the incident spot, told the officers that Danua and another rickshaw puller, identified asBunti (single name), had visited his dhaba in the evening and consumed liquor. Soon, an argument soon broke out and they began using expletives for each other.

“In a fit of sudden provocation, the accused allegedly picked up a wooden stick lying nearby and struck the victim on the head with force after which he collapsed and bled profusely,” the DCP said.

Based on the complainant’s statement, a case of murder was registered and the accused, Bunti ,26, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested, police said adding that the weapon of offence has been recovered, police added.

Further investigation is underway, the DCP added.