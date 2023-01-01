Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR

Updated on Jan 01, 2023 05:44 AM IST

As per the readings from the centre, an earthquake measuring 3.8 occured at North Northwest of Haryana's Jhajjar at 1:19 am on Sunday.The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

(Representative Image)
ANI | , New Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Delhi NCR in the early hours of Sunday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana," said National Center for Seismology.

Earlier on November 12, earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi NCR. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the November 12 earthquake was 5.4 on the Richter scale that occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS said.

