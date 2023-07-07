Gunrunner held with 8 pistols from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar terminal

The special cell of Delhi Police on Friday said they arrested a 38-year-old man, part of a syndicate led by fugitive gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and allegedly working as a supplier of illicit firearms to the gang members in Delhi NCR. The arrest happened after the special cell team received a tip-off that he would be near Uttam Nagar bus terminal to deliver a consignment of illicit firearms to some members of the Nandu gang on June 28. (HT Archive/ Representational image)

Police identified the suspect as Mohammad Sajid alias Rashid, a resident of JJ Colony in north Delhi’s Wazirpur, and added that eight pistols he procured from a supplier in Meerut were seized.

Sajid was previously involved in four cases of attempt to murder, dacoity and the Arms Act. The seized firearms were to be supplied to members of the Nandu gang, said special commissioner of police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

The arrest happened after the special cell team received a tip-off that he would be near Uttam Nagar bus terminal to deliver a consignment of illicit firearms to some members of the Nandu gang on June 28. Accordingly, a trap was laid and Sajid was caught late in the night.

“We have identified some people in the network and are making efforts to nab them,” said a special cell officer.

“In 2012, Sajid was arrested and sent to jail in a case of armed robbery in central Delhi’s Kamla Market. During his time in jail, he came into contact with several criminals. After being released on bail, he continued supplying illicit weapons. He was arrested again in a case of dacoity of ₹25 lakh in south Delhi’s Amar colony. However, he continued trading after coming out of jail,” added Dhaliwal.

He also supplied illicit weapons to members of Nandu-Jyoti Baba gang and other criminals in Delhi, the special CP added.