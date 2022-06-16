3-year-old killed in building collapse in Paharganj
NEW DELHI: A 3-year-old boy was killed and his two minor siblings and father sustained injuries when a portion of a building collapsed in central Delhi’s Paharganj area on Thursday evening.
A Delhi Fire Service department official said that they received a call about a house collapse around 8:40pm. He said the incident took place near the Khanna cinema, and added seven fire tenders were pressed into service. “Four people who were caught in the debris were rescued by the firefighters. They were sent to the Kalawati Saran Hospital. Of the four rescued, a 3-year-old boy named Amjad died during treatment. His father. Mohammad Zaheer, 52, and two siblings, Zareena, 1, and Alifa, 8, are undergoing treatment. Rescue operation were going on to check if more people were trapped under the debris,” said Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg.
Senior police officers, including deputy commissioner of police (Central) Shweta Chauhan were also present at the spot to coordinate rescue efforts. A Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) team was also pressed into service.
DCP Chauhan said the building was a dilapidated four-storey structure located in the main bazar of Paharganj. She said, “Only one family was residing in the building on the first floor. There were shops on the ground floor. On Thursday evening, the roof of second floor collapsed on the first floor where the family was residing, and that floor also collapsed under the impact.”
An MCD official said preliminary reports have shown that the collapsed building was declared a dangerous building. Three floors were lying vacant and one floor was occupied by a few people. “We have sought a detailed report from the zonal administration,” the official said.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
