Delhi: 4 arrested for burglary at judge’s house in Pamposh Enclave

Ten days after unidentified burglars barged into the house of a high court judge in south Delhi’s Pamposh Enclave near Greater Kailash-1 and decamped with cash and jewellery worth several lakhs or rupees while the judicial officer was out on vacation with family, police on Thursday said they had arrested four suspects, including a woman, and recovered several stolen items along with ₹1.40 lakh.

A total of 11 burglary cases, all reported at the Greater Kailash police station between January 31 and June 7, were solved with their arrest. One of them, identified as 34-year-old Sanjay Tiwari, was found previously involved in 16 burglary and theft cases. The other arrested persons were identified as Ajay Rawat,36, Shartudhan Kumar,39 and Anjula Tiwari,39.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that on May 30 at 11 am, the Greater Kailash police received information regarding a house theft in Pamposh Enclave. The back door’s lock was found broken and almirah on the first floor was found opened. Some articles were lying outside the almirah.

During the enquiry, it was learnt that the house owner, a high court judge, had gone out of station on May 1 and her house was locked since then. On May 24, her relatives visited the house for cleaning. On May 30, when they again reached there for some work, they found the back door opened, said the police.

A case was registered and the investigating team analysed the footage of nearly 150 CCTV cameras and found that two persons had entered the premises through the backside boundary wall. Investigators identified the suspects as Sanjay Tiwari and Ajay Rawat. The location of Tiwari was found at his hometown in Bihar’s Sitamarhi while Rawat was in Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur.

“Almost all stolen jewellery were recovered from him,” the DCP said, adding that Anjula, who is a friend of Tiwari, was also arrested and some jewellery and house breaking equipment were recovered from her.

The arrested persons did recce in the area and observed the closed houses. Later, they checked whether the light of the house in the night was on or not. They portrayed themselves as electricians and plumbers and rang doorbells of the targeted houses. If nobody came, then they target that house, police said.

In the present case, they noticed dust on the doors and identified the house as abandoned and committed burglary. They used sophisticated mechanisms -- a pair of scissors, screw driver, iron rod, hammer, etc. -- in committing crime so that noise came out in less frequency, police said.