4 dead after massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Old Seemapuri building

As many as four people were reported to have died after a massive fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Old Seemapuri area of Delhi on Tuesday morning. Police officials told news agency ANI that four people were found dead and later identified the deceased.

Four person found dead after a fire broke out at top floor of three-storey building in Old Seemapuri area early in the morning: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/vdmJ7UWlQG — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

The fire broke out on the top floor of the building in Old Seemapuri, Delhi Police officials told the news agency. The deceased have been identified as Hauri Lal, Reena, Ashu, and Radhika, they added.

Emergency responders rushed to the spot this morning as soon as news of the fire broke out. As many as four fire tenders were deployed and according to the latest updates, the fire department personnel have now managed to bring the flames under control.

Further details are awaited in the matter.