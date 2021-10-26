Home / Cities / Delhi News / 4 dead after massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Old Seemapuri building
4 dead after massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Old Seemapuri building

The fire broke out on the top floor of the building in Old Seemapuri, Delhi Police officials told news agencies
Delhi: Police personnel present at the spot in Old Seemapuri after four person were found dead in the fire. (Photo via ANI)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 09:12 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

As many as four people were reported to have died after a massive fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Old Seemapuri area of Delhi on Tuesday morning. Police officials told news agency ANI that four people were found dead and later identified the deceased.

The fire broke out on the top floor of the building in Old Seemapuri, Delhi Police officials told the news agency. The deceased have been identified as Hauri Lal, Reena, Ashu, and Radhika, they added.

Emergency responders rushed to the spot this morning as soon as news of the fire broke out. As many as four fire tenders were deployed and according to the latest updates, the fire department personnel have now managed to bring the flames under control.

Further details are awaited in the matter.

