4 million vehicles in Delhi renewed PUC certificates in 10 months: Report

Over the last 10 months, the owners of around 4 million vehicles in Delhi have renewed their pollution under control (PUC) certificates, according to transport department data.

This number is significant as the Delhi government had on October 12 said that starting October 25, it would make it mandatory for vehicle owners to have a valid PUC certificate to refuel their vehicles at filling station in the Capital. The government, however, rescinded the announcement on Friday, following the apprehensions of filling station owners of law and order situations.

An analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) in November 2021 had said that among local sources of pollution in Delhi, vehicles are the biggest contributor to particulate pollution, with their real-time share touching more than 50% during the early phase of winter.

According to the transport department data seen by HT, in this month till October 24, a total of 479,694 vehicles renewed their PUC certificate. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said this figure is on par for the winter season, as at this time, the department’s enforcement against polluting vehicles is further intensified.

“We have deployed 120 enforcement teams near various filling stations to check PUC certificates of vehicles entering fuel stations. The vehicles without valid PUC certificates are advised to obtain PUC certificates immediately. Challans are also issued against vehicles without PUC certificates. The crackdown will continue and everyone whose vehicles do not have PUC certificates are advised to obtain one immediately,” said Gahlot.

Delhi has 947 PUC centres across 11 districts, and of the more than 7.8 million vehicles registered in the Capital, 1,968,502 did not have valid PUC certificates as on October 10, government data stated.

A vehicle plying without a valid PUC certificate is liable to be prosecuted under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, which may lead to imprisonment of up to three months or a fine of up to ₹10,000, or both. A transport department official said pollution level test inspectors from the department conduct random checks at PUC centres to ensure that PUC centres are issuing accurate certificates.

The transport department report states that 502,852 vehicles renewed their PUC certificate in January, while the numbers for February and March were 444,275 and 486,853, respectively. This number saw a dip as the temperatures rose, with only 364,805 vehicles renewing their PUC certificates in April, with the summer and monsoon months seeing a similar trajectory -- May (331,390), June (379,460), July (363,254), August (377,527) and September (371,093).

Rajesh Srivastava, who runs a PUC centre in Anand Vihar, said the rush for getting PUC certificates has continued throughout the month. “In September, while around 100-150 vehicles came for PUCC at my centre, the number rose to 250-350 every day in October. The rush for PUC certificate usually increases during winter and continues till March,” said Srivastava.

Anumita Roychowdhury, CSE’s executive director (research and advocacy), said, “Vehicles are among the top contributors to Delhi’s air quality. Therefore, in addition to meeting the mass emissions standards at the time of manufacturing of vehicles, stringent monitoring of emissions from vehicles on road is also necessary to ensure that vehicles are maintained well and do not deteriorate to emit more than they are designed to emit. At the same time, 100 per cent compliance with basic PUC norms also requires credible and properly conducted PUC tests.”

