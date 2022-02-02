Home / Cities / Delhi News / 4 more women nabbed in east Delhi gang rape, torture case
delhi news

4 more women nabbed in east Delhi gang rape, torture case

The Delhi Police has arrested four more women in connection with the abduction, gang-rape and torture of a 21-year-old woman in east Delhi’s Kasturba Nagar area last week
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the government will appoint a lawyer to represent her in a fast-track court (Picture for representation only)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the government will appoint a lawyer to represent her in a fast-track court (Picture for representation only)
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 12:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested four more women in connection with the abduction, gang-rape and torture of a 21-year-old woman in east Delhi’s Kasturba Nagar area last week.

Police said that the accused have been identified as Komal (25), Rekha (36), Gudiya (21) and Reena (32), all residents of Kasturba Nagar. A total of 16 people, including three minors, have been arrested and apprehended so far in the case, a senior police officer said.

The 20-year-old woman was last week allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by her attackers on the streets of east Delhi’s Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced 10 lakh aid to the woman and added the government will appoint a lawyer to represent her in a fast-track court. “I have ordered financial assistance of 10 lakh for this daughter. The Delhi government will make all possible efforts to give her justice. We will appoint a good lawyer for her. The case will be fast-tracked so the daughter gets justice at the earliest,” Kejriwal had said in a tweet in Hindi.

Police have stepped up security outside the house of the victim’s sister in Kasturba Nagar to restrict the entry of outsiders to contain any law and order situation. The victim’s sister had complained to police that she too was harassed, molested and thrashed by the same assailants on January 19. Police recently registered an FIR in that regard as well and said that the accused in both the cases were the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out