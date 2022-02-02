4 more women nabbed in east Delhi gang rape, torture case

The Delhi Police has arrested four more women in connection with the abduction, gang-rape and torture of a 21-year-old woman in east Delhi’s Kasturba Nagar area last week.

Police said that the accused have been identified as Komal (25), Rekha (36), Gudiya (21) and Reena (32), all residents of Kasturba Nagar. A total of 16 people, including three minors, have been arrested and apprehended so far in the case, a senior police officer said.

The 20-year-old woman was last week allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by her attackers on the streets of east Delhi’s Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced ₹10 lakh aid to the woman and added the government will appoint a lawyer to represent her in a fast-track court. “I have ordered financial assistance of ₹10 lakh for this daughter. The Delhi government will make all possible efforts to give her justice. We will appoint a good lawyer for her. The case will be fast-tracked so the daughter gets justice at the earliest,” Kejriwal had said in a tweet in Hindi.

Police have stepped up security outside the house of the victim’s sister in Kasturba Nagar to restrict the entry of outsiders to contain any law and order situation. The victim’s sister had complained to police that she too was harassed, molested and thrashed by the same assailants on January 19. Police recently registered an FIR in that regard as well and said that the accused in both the cases were the same.