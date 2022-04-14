‘40% work on Bharat Vandana Park done’
- Spread over 220 acres, the park is being developed as one of the main tourist destinations in the national Capital. DDA officials said it will be a one-of-its-kind park.
The construction work of the Bharat Vandana Park project, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)’s flagship project in Dwarka, which started in December 2019, is 40% complete, officials said. Delhi’s lieutenant governor Anil Baijal reviewed the project on Wednesday and directed officials to complete the work before August 15 next year.
Spread over 220 acres, the park is being developed as one of the main tourist destinations in the national Capital. DDA officials said it will be a one-of-its-kind park with an eco-forest zone, several lakes, cultural and adventure sports facilities and a ‘Mini India’ park that will have replicas of important monuments from different states, such as the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Kedarnath temple, Hampi stone chariot, etc.
“Advised the officials to ensure completion of the Project before Independence Day, 2023 so that the Park can be dedicated to the nation as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” Baijal tweeted.
While reviewing the project, Baijal asked NBCC (India) Limited, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, which is executing the project, to ensure that works related to water bodies, landscaping/park development, external sewerage, storm and rainwater harvesting are completed before the onset of the monsoon.
“Advised VC, DDA to closely involve respective State Governments at all stages of designing and constructing the Mini India Monuments in the Park,” Baijal tweeted. He also advised the DDA to conduct a traffic circulation study to ensure seamless access to the park.
DDA officials said that the work at the site was initially delayed due to the Covid pandemic. “But now the work is going on at a fast pace,” said the official.
According to the plan, the park will have 10 zones: congregational zone, cultural zone, pushpa kriti sarovar zone, eco-sensitive zone, meditation garden zone, fun park zone, adventure park zone, lake view restaurant zone, mini India zone and the vandana sarovar zone. Each zone will be spread over 10-12 acres, officials said.
-
Police still to arrest cow vigilantes who killed man
Three days after a 45-year-old man was killed and at least four others injured after being allegedly assaulted by a group of 15 people on suspicion of slaughtering cows at a farmhouse in south-west Delhi's Chhawla village, the police are yet to make a single arrest in the case till Wednesday evening.
-
EDMC deploys new fogging devices in bid to cut pollution
The increased air pollution caused by insecticide-laden petro-diesel smoke during mosquito countering drives is now forcing municipal corporations to look for other alternatives, officials said Wednesday, adding that East Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to deploy Ultra Low Volume (ULV) cold fogging machines instead of using conventional thermal fogging instruments as part of the revised annual vector-borne disease control programme.
-
BJP not sharing papers with green panel: AAP
Atishi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party, which runs the three municipal corporations, was refusing to cooperate with the committee in order to prevent its own scams from being exposed and also to hide the fact that BJP leaders have squandered crores of rupees in the name of the landfill. Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP-led Delhi government and the AAP MLA were trying to find ways to remain in the news.
-
HC asks agencies for report on landfill fires
Expressing concern over the recent fire incidents at the Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi -- on March 28 and again on April 9 -- resulting in the burning of hazardous waste that caused severe air pollution, the Delhi high court on Wednesday sought a status report from the state government, the municipal corporations, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the other agencies concerned. The authorities have been given three weeks to file their reports.
-
Delhiwale: Delhi’s James Joyce Tower
Place: Martello Tower. City: Dublin, Ireland. This is the opening scene of James Joyce's Ulysses. Whether you live in Delhi, or Gurugram, or Ghaziabad, just head to Martello Tower. Delhi and Dublin share this same piece of relic due to a common misfortune — both lands were colonised by the British. A drain flows underneath. The place is eerily quiet. PS: The tower in Dublin is now known as James Joyce Tower & Museum.
