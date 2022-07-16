41 Delhi roads to be revamped before G20 summit begins

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to take up several civil, electrical and horticulture works on 41 arterial roads in New Delhi in preparation for the G20 summit, official said on Friday, adding that the authority will spend upto ₹150 crore on beautifying and rejuvenating the areas surrounding these roads.

Officials said the NDMC will especially focus on the road leading from the Indira Gandhi International Airport to the city, and areas where the delegates will stay and hold meetings.

NDMC member Kuljeet Chahal said that planning process has already begun and a composite tender will be issued in the council meeting to be held in the last week of July. “The scope of work will include road improvement, footpaths, horticulture work, street furniture, smart streetlights and solar light bollards along with art installations and facade lighting of key buildings and flyovers. The theme of the project will be New India and we will extend the thematic elements from Central Vista projects to these roads as well,” he said.

India expects to assume the presidency of G20 or Group of Twenty, an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union which works to address major issues related to the global economy, from December 1, 2022. Delhi is set to host a series of meetings, including a leaders’ summit next year. While the main site of summit will be the redeveloped exhibition and convention centre in Pragati Maidan, several meetings will take place in NDMC areas. NDMC officials said that around 190 meetings are likely to be held in the areas, and 12,000 delegates are expected to visit during the one year of India’s presidency.

NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said that the agency will focus on rejuvinating two stretches leading from airport to New Delhi--Dhaula Kuan to Gyarah Murti and Gyarah Murti to RML hospital roundabout-- first. “We have awarded the work for Dhaula Kuan to Gyarah Murti stretch. The railing along the ridge on Sardar Patel Marg will be changed and beautified with street art. We will also emphasise greening and LED work near ITC Maurya and Taj Palace hotels where the delegates could stay. This will be the biggest rejuvenation of region since the 2010 games,” Upadhyay said.

He added the horticulture department will carry out a tulip plantation on a wide scale in the upcoming winter.

The project will maintain the 41 identified roads, which include Raisina road, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, BKS Marg, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Barakhamba road, Tolstoy Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Lodhi road, Shahjahan road, Mother Teresa crescent, Janpath road, Africa avenue Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Nyay Marg, Dara Shikoh marg among others, for one year. Chahal said that that elements such as red sandstone and street furniture from Central Vista will be extended to other parts of New Delhi. “Barring a fountain near the Taj hotel, there are no artistic elements on the road along the ridge. We are roping in artists to make sure that commuters can see art signifying various cultural aspects of India while heading from the airport towards New Delhi.”

The art installations will be developed with the help of central agencies and the National Gallery of Modern Art.

The civic body will also upgrade its signages and incorporate logos of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark the 75th year of independence, official said. The agency will also develop façade lights at the NDMC headquarters and MHA office building, Maharaja Ranjeeet Singh Setu and the flyover next to Safadarjung hospital, officials said. “Around 300-500 solar bollards will be installed and all 18,500 existing streetlights on 41 roads will be converted to smart lights to be integrated with NDMC Command and Control Center,” an NDMC official said.