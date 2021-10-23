42-year-old stabbed to death in west Delhi, police suspect snatching incident

A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of unknown people in west Delhi’s Patel Nagar area. Police said they are yet to arrest the perpetraters.

A senior police officer said that the deceased man has been identified as Chhotu Ram, a resident of Faridpuri in West Patel Nagar area.

DCP (central) Shweta Chauhan said that they received a PCR call on Friday at the Patel Nagar police station regarding the incident. When they reached the spot they found that the man had been stabbed on the left side of his abdomen and, later, when he was rushed to RML Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

DCP Chauhan said the police have registered a case and an investigation is underway to nab the accused persons.

According to the deceased man’s younger brother Bablu, his brother was returning home from work while talking to his wife over the phone when the incident took place.

The call got disconnected and, a few minutes later, someone called to tell her that her husband had been injured.

Police said that prima facie it appeared that someone tried to snatch his belongings and when he tried to resist, he was stabbed.