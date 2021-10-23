Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 42-year-old stabbed to death in west Delhi, police suspect snatching incident
delhi news

42-year-old stabbed to death in west Delhi, police suspect snatching incident

Police said that prima facie it appeared that someone tried to snatch his belongings and when he tried to resist, he was stabbed.
DCP (central) Shweta Chauhan said the police have registered a case and an investigation is underway to nab the accused persons. (Picture for representation only)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 10:36 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of unknown people in west Delhi’s Patel Nagar area. Police said they are yet to arrest the perpetraters.

A senior police officer said that the deceased man has been identified as Chhotu Ram, a resident of Faridpuri in West Patel Nagar area.

DCP (central) Shweta Chauhan said that they received a PCR call on Friday at the Patel Nagar police station regarding the incident. When they reached the spot they found that the man had been stabbed on the left side of his abdomen and, later, when he was rushed to RML Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

DCP Chauhan said the police have registered a case and an investigation is underway to nab the accused persons.

According to the deceased man’s younger brother Bablu, his brother was returning home from work while talking to his wife over the phone when the incident took place.

The call got disconnected and, a few minutes later, someone called to tell her that her husband had been injured.

RELATED STORIES

Police said that prima facie it appeared that someone tried to snatch his belongings and when he tried to resist, he was stabbed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP