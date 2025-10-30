46-yr-old held in Yamuna Bridge hit-and-run case

Days after an unidentified woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident near the Yamuna Bridge in central Delhi, a 46-year-old man has been arrested from the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) campus, said police on Wednesday, adding that he was heading to meet his family after work when he allegedly mowed down the woman and fled due to panic.

Police identified the accused as Khushalpal Tomar, a client service manager at an ad agency in Daryaganj, who resides at MAMC campus on rent. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when Tomar was heading towards Gautam Budh Nagar.

Police said the woman was crossing the street in the IP Estate area when she was crushed to death.

She was rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital where doctors declared her dead, said officials.

Police found no eyewitnesses at the scene.

Days after the incident, police said, they are yet to identify the woman, and suspect that she is not from Delhi and probably had come for work. The woman carried a tattoo on her arm, they are trying to identify her.

Police said a case was lodged and teams were put to analyse all nearby CCTVs cameras, and investigate the spots along the Yamuna Bridge stretch.

“Hundreds of CCTVs were scanned and more than 50 vehicles were examined. Following this, we were able to zero in on the suspect who was seen fleeing Sachivalaya Bhawan (Delhi Secretariat) in his white i20 car. We could not see the registration number though. Other CCTVs were analysed and the one near Kisan Ghat revealed the vehicle’s registration number” said DCP (central) Nidhin Valsan.

Police found that the car was registered in Tomar’s name and on Tuesday, police said his location was traced. He was arrested from Daryaganj following raids.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he killed a woman with his car and fled the scene in panic, said officials.