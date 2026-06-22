A day after a 32-year-old man was lynched by a group of fellow passengers at the Shahdara railway station, Delhi Police said they have arrested three men and apprehended two minors in connection with the case.

5 held for lynching man to death at Shahdara railway station

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Police said the accused were identified as Sagar, Prince and Akash, adding that raids are being conducted to catch three others.

The police said the three adults were granted bail by a Delhi court on Sunday citing lack of evidence against them.The juveniles have been sent to an observation home by the Juvenile Justice Board.

On Saturday, around 6am, a man named Pankaj Dhama, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, was injured in a scuffle with a group of people while boarding a Hoga Express at Shahdara railway station.

Dhama was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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{{^usCountry}} A video clip of the scuffle went viral on social media later in the day, showing the man collapsing on the platform. The 52-second clip shows the man being surrounded by passengers and a railway protection force (RPF) constable is seen trying to rescue him, but to no avail. The RPF and another person are seen pulling the man away from the train stationed at the platform, the clip shows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video clip of the scuffle went viral on social media later in the day, showing the man collapsing on the platform. The 52-second clip shows the man being surrounded by passengers and a railway protection force (RPF) constable is seen trying to rescue him, but to no avail. The RPF and another person are seen pulling the man away from the train stationed at the platform, the clip shows. {{/usCountry}}

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HT couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Officers at the scene said that the attackers boarded the train after the assault and attempted to escape, but were apprehended at the Muzaffarnagar Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh and brought to Delhi for questioning.

Police said all five accused were going to Rishikesh for a trip.

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Dhama worked as a guard with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. He is survived by his wife and their two children aged 5 and 3.