delhi news

5 injured as fire breaks out in Delhi’s Bharat Garden

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames and prevent them from spreading to other adjacent buildings
Published on May 30, 2022 09:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: Five people suffered minor burns while at least 52 others were safely evacuated after a fire broke out in the basement parking of a five-storey residential building at Bharat Garden near Dwarka in southwest Delhi in the early hours of Monday, fire department officials said. At least 10 parked cars and two-wheelers also caught fire. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames and prevent them from spreading to other adjacent buildings.

Delhi fire services chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 1.30 am regarding the fire at the building with 26 flats. Over a dozen firefighters were rushed to the spot. “The injured persons were immediately rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital,” said Garg. He said dense smoke spread over about 400 square yards area. “...24 women, 24 men, and four children were safely evacuated,” Garg said. He added the fire was doused.

