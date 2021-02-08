50-year-old man found stabbed to death, wife under police lens

A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death at his Patel Nagar home in the early hours of Monday, the police said. The man’s wife has alleged he was stabbed by a thief, a claim the police said was suspect.

Senior police officers said a couple living in an adjacent room did not hear any commotion or screams of either the man, or his wife or two children, all of whom were sleeping in the same room. The wife’s role is now being probed, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Jasmeet Singh said the police control room received a call at 2.30am, reporting that a man had been stabbed by a thief. A police team found the body of Shiv Kumar (50), on the bed with a stab wound to the neck. The caller was a security guard who claimed he was sleeping in the adjacent room when Kumar’s wife alerted them about the murder, Singh said.

“Kumar’s wife claimed she was sleeping on the floor with her two children when a thief entered the house and stabbed her husband. The clothes from the cupboard were strewn on the floor. However, the guard next door heard no commotion,” he added.

A case of murder was registered at the Patel Nagar police station and investigation teams have been formed. A forensic team also visited the crime scene and lifted evidence.

“There are certain vital clues which the investigation has revealed and the teams are developing them. We will crack the case soon,” the DCP said.

Police said Kumar worked as a manager in the office of his relative, who is into a business of vehicle spare parts. Kumar was also the caretaker of the building where he lived. The police have learnt that the woman is Kumar’s second wife and the couple have two children, aged 10 and five.

“The elder child has also claimed that his father was killed by a thief. But there are discrepancies in the statements of the mother and son,” said a police officer associated with the investigation, requesting anonymity.

