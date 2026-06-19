51-year-old man, with 4 criminal cases, shot at by unknown person(s) at Delhi's Tughlaq Road

A 51-year-old man was shot at by unknown person(s) in New Delhi's Tughlaq Road area late on Thursday. The incident occurred near a traffic signal. Police said a case of attempted murder and under sections of Arms Act has been lodged. (PTI/ Representative)

Police said the victim, identified as Md Rafiq, is a resident of JJ colony near Sunder Nursery. He works as a waste picker in the area. He was at a traffic signal when unknown assailant(s) approached him and shot him in the back.

According to the police, a call about the incident was made at 9.45 pm at the Tughlaq Road police station.

Sachin Sharma, DCP (New Delhi) said "We rushed to spot and found the victim had suffered a gunshot wound. The injured person was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. The crime team inspected the scene, and evidence is being collected."

"In our enquiry, we found that Rafiq has 4 criminal cases against him. People heard a gunshot sound and rushed to the spot, and found him at the spot," said the DCP.

Rafiq is undergoing treatment, and his statement has not yet been recorded.

Police said a case of attempted murder and under sections of the Arms Act has been lodged.

" Investigation is in progress to ascertain the circumstances of the incident and identify the persons involved," added the DCP.

As per the police officers, the accused were on a two-wheeler. However, it is not confirmed if there was one assailant or two.

Police are checking CCTVs to identify and catch the accused.