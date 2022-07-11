Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘52 women cops nabbed 100 criminals in one year’
‘52 women cops nabbed 100 criminals in one year’

The Tejaswini scheme was launched on July 10, 2021, with an aim to curb crimes, especially against women and children. It was also meant to instil confidence among women living, working or commuting in the northwest district jurisdiction.
Published on Jul 11, 2022 05:24 AM IST
ByKarn Pratap Singh, New Delhi

The Tejaswini scheme, a woman centric safety and empowerment initiative of the northwest district completed one year on Sunday. As part of the scheme, 52 women beat personnel have been instrumental in arresting 100 people, including molesters, bootleggers, robbers, snatchers and auto-lifters over the past year, said Usha Rangani, DCP (northwest).

The Tejaswini scheme was launched on July 10, 2021, with an aim to curb crimes, especially against women and children. It was also meant to instil confidence among women living, working or commuting in the northwest district jurisdiction. 52 women beat personnel were selected and deployed in crime infested areas. Working at par with their male counterparts, these 52 Tejaswinis patrolled streets on scooters and bikes.

“In addition to their policing job, these personnel also counsel vulnerable girls, make them aware of cyber crimes, and teach them self-defence tactics,” said the DCP. To mark one year of the scheme, the northwest district is celebrating Tejaswini week from July 11 to July 18. Awareness cum sensitisation and self defence programmes for young girls and women will be organised during the week.

