53 foreigners arrested for violence, vandalism at police station in Delhi

At least 53 foreigners have been arrested over the past four days for allegedly resorting to violence at Mohan Garden police station in south-west Delhi following the death of an African origin man at a hospital in the area on September 26, police said Friday.

A mob of about 70-80 people carrying sticks, rods, and other blunt objects allegedly arrived at the police station on September 26and resorted to stone pelting and vandalism, besides damaging vehicles parked on the premises. They allegedly manhandled a few policemen before other personnel responded to the situation, fired some rounds in the air, and chased away the mob, senior police officers said.

The entire incident was captured by a local resident on his mobile phone. The video was circulated widely on social media a day later, prompting the police to register a case and launch a manhunt to identify and arrest all those involved in the violence.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said, “We have registered a case of attempt to murder, creating ruckus, damaging property and obstructing police personnel from performing their duties. So far, 53 people of African origin have been arrested.”

A senior police officer said the foreigners were angry over the death of a man of African origin at a private hospital near Dwarka Mor, where he was brought in an unconscious state on the evening of September 26.

Doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival and told his friends that since it was a medico-legal matter, they had to informed the police. The man’s friends were not in favour of this and insisted on taking the body away without involving the police. This led to an altercation and the police were informed, the officer said, asking not to be named.

The police said that the body of the man has been preserved at a government hospital mortuary for autopsy, which is still pending. The exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the autopsy, the officer said.

“When the police tried to explain to the foreigners the legal procedure, they became aggressive and left. Around an hour later, 70-80 foreigners gathered at the Mohan Garden police station and resorted to violence. The police personnel had to fired bullets in the air and use mild force to disperse the mob,” the officer said.

Additional DCP Singh said they were ascertaining the exact sequence of events that led to the foreigner’s death and the violence that followed. Police said no case has been registered in connection with the death of the African origin man.