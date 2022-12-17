55-year-old woman shot dead by daughter-in-law’s brother

A 55-year-old woman was shot dead at her residence in Rohini on Thursday night allegedly by her daughter-in-law’s brother in a fit of rage, because the latter had brought jewellery from her maternal home which the brothers wanted her to return. Police have registered a murder case and arrested two persons, Amir (30), and his friend Aman Bhalla (21), in connection with the case.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sindhu said the deceased woman, Geeta Sharma, resided in Aman Vihar in Rohini.

Police said a control room call was received at 11.15pm stating that a woman has been shot in the chest. When police reached the spot, they saw bloodstains on the floor. The woman was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The woman’s son Deepak (28) and his wife Sitara married against the wishes of both families a year ago because they belonged to different religions, police officers said. However, both families eventually accepted the relationship, police said.

In the past year, Sitara had also visited her family a few times. “The last time she went, she brought some jewellery from her maternal house. Her brothers believed that she had brought jewellery which included their share as well, and were asking the couple to return it, but Deepak was avoiding them,” an investigator said.

On Friday night, Sitara’s brother, who was drunk, came to their residence and shot Geeta as soon as she opened the door, the investigator said. “The brothers were angry that Deepak and Sitara were not returning the jewellery. Deepak had lost his driver’s job a few months ago and Sitara thought that they would be able to manage financially with the jewellery,” the officer said.