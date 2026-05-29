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6 held hours after robbing, assaulting motorcyclist in Narela

Four men and two minors were arrested for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting, and robbing a motorcyclist in outer Delhi.

Published on: May 29, 2026 03:18 AM IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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New Delhi: Four men were arrested and two minor boys apprehended on Wednesday, hours after they allegedly kidnapped a motorcyclist, assaulted and robbed him of his belongings at Urban Extension Road (UER)-II, an officer said.

The accused dragged the victim into their car, took away his motorbike and phone and threw him on a road in Narela, outer Delhi. (Representative photo)
The accused dragged the victim into their car, took away his motorbike and phone and threw him on a road in Narela, outer Delhi. (Representative photo)

The accused dragged the victim into their car, took away his motorbike and phone and threw him on a road in Narela, outer Delhi.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar Swami said that in the early hours of Wednesday, the police control room received a call regarding a robbery near Holambi Khurd. The victim, a resident of Holambi Khurd, told the police that he was returning home from his workplace at Shahabad Dairy and was intercepted by a Haryana-registered hatchback.

“Four occupants came out of the car, overpowered the victim, and forcibly pushed him inside their vehicle. One suspect sped away with his motorcycle. Inside the car, the other suspects assaulted the man and robbed him of his phone. He was later abandoned on the roadside near a temple in Narela,” said the DCP.

Investigators scanned CCTVs and, with the help of technical investigation and local intelligence, arrested a 24-year-old, a 21-year-old, a 28-year-old, and a 19-year-old man, and apprehended two minor boys, aged 17, the DCP added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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