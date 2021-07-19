Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 6 injured as truck overturns, falls on van in Delhi’s Wazirabad
delhi news

6 injured as truck overturns, falls on van in Delhi’s Wazirabad

A senior police officer said that the accident took place around 6am. Four of them were rescued immediately by passersby and locals while two remained trapped inside the van
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

At least six people were injured, two of the seriously, after a container truck overturned and fell on an Eeco van in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Monday morning. All the six were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, police said.

Also Read | Delhi University to hold entrance test for 13 courses, check details

A senior police officer said that the accident took place around 6am. A container truck overturned and fell on a van carrying six passengers. Four of them were rescued immediately by passersby and locals while two remained trapped inside the van. “A crane was used to pull up the overturned container truck. The rescue team cut the van’s roof using a gas cutter and rescued the two men. They were seriously injured. All six were admitted to a hospital. They are undergoing treatment,” said the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP